New trends and reforms imperative in educational system to meet future challenges: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson BISE Silwat Saeed said that new trends and reforms in educational system were imperative to meet future challenges.

Addressing a meeting of paper-setters and coordinators of Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) here on Sunday, she said that out students were facing a great deal of difficulties when they participated in any competition at international level especially the students of matriculation and intermediate level were in great trouble in this connection.

Therefore, the paper-setters and educationists should concentrate on introducing new trends and reforms in the educational system which could help our students to compete with rest of the world and face future challenges as well, she added.

She emphasized on change in assessment and examination system at school and college level and said the educational institutes should focus on creating creative ability among the students instead of handing them over to 'Ratta System'.

Although academy culture was promoted in our society but it failed to provide required results as the academy management was concentrating on minting money only instead to promoting creative abilities among the students, she added.

She advised the paper-setters to prepare papers on conceptual/learning out based papers instead of book/syllabus based papers and in this connection all stakeholders including parents of the students should also be taken on board.

She said that future development was based on technology. Hence we should set new trends in technology, engineering and medical fields in addition to promote positive use of information technology among the students.

She said that Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen had arranged a training process for paper-setters and coordinators which would commence in Lahore from next week. This training program would help in improving our educational and examination system, she added.

Controller Examinations BISE Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali and others were also present in the meeting.