New tricycle loaders, machinery for cleaning Sambrial

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq paid a detailed visit to Sambrial tehsil here Wednesday.

During his visit, he was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Salman Akbar, Chief Officer MC Sambrial Fida Iftikhar Mir, and PTI local leader Chaudhry Muhammad Azeem Noori Ghumman.

He inaugurated the new tricycle loaders and machinery for cleaning and sanitation in the Municipal Committee Sambrial.

Later, DC Tahir Farooq visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sambrial and reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and inspected the cleanliness situation there.