UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Trouble For Zardari As Close Assistant Becomes Approver In Park Lane Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 01:34 PM

New trouble for Zardari as close assistant becomes approver in Park Lane Case

The sources say Asif Ali Zardari will be produced in Park Lane case and his physical remand will be sought for investigation in the case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-15th Oct, 2019) A new trouble has surfaced for former President Asif Ali Zardari as his own assistant became approver against him in Park Lane case, reports suggest.

Former SECP executive director Javed Hussain, according to the reports, has become approver against former President Zardari in Park Lane case. The NAB arrested Javed Hussain and sought extension in his physical remand in the case.

It may be mentioned here that at least 17 persons were nominated by the National Accountability Bureau in Park Lane case and former President Asif Ali Zardari was one of them but he was already in the NAB’s custody. The NAB officials mentioned Asif Ali Zardari’s arrest by July 01. According to the NAB’s officials, Asif Ali Zardari would be produced before a NAB court for his physical remand in this case.

They said that at least three owners of sugar mills recorded their statements against Asif Ali Zardari after his arrest on June 10 in Money laundering case.

On Monday, Asif Ali Zardari’s counsel moved an application before an accountability court that Zardari was ill and he should be shifted from jail to hospital for medical treatment, saying that the government authorities intentionally was denying him health facilities. He said it took at least one hour to reach the hospital from Adiala Jail and Zardari was seriously ill and needed proper medical treatment. Despite the doctors strong advice, he was taken to the hospital but right on the next day he was shifted to the jail again, the counsel told the court, pleading that at least the basic legal rights of his client be provided to him. After hearing the arguments of the counsel, the court reserved the verdict .

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Jail Money May June July From Government Court

Recent Stories

24 Karat gold is now at Rs 300, with Rs 87,100 per ..

29 minutes ago

Almost 1 in 10 (13%) Pakistanis claim that someone ..

35 minutes ago

Traffic police to educate students on road safety- ..

3 minutes ago

Four Pakistani women to attend ACC cricket coachin ..

54 minutes ago

IOC May Request More Press Passes for Female Journ ..

3 minutes ago

Visit of royal couple to strengthen Pakistan, Brit ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.