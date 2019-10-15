New trouble for Zardari as close assistant becomes approver in Park Lane Case

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say Asif Ali Zardari will be produced in Park Lane case and his physical remand will be sought for investigation in the case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-15th Oct, 2019) A new trouble has surfaced for former President Asif Ali Zardari as his own assistant became approver against him in Park Lane case, reports suggest.

Former SECP executive director Javed Hussain, according to the reports, has become approver against former President Zardari in Park Lane case. The NAB arrested Javed Hussain and sought extension in his physical remand in the case.

It may be mentioned here that at least 17 persons were nominated by the National Accountability Bureau in Park Lane case and former President Asif Ali Zardari was one of them but he was already in the NAB’s custody. The NAB officials mentioned Asif Ali Zardari’s arrest by July 01. According to the NAB’s officials, Asif Ali Zardari would be produced before a NAB court for his physical remand in this case.

They said that at least three owners of sugar mills recorded their statements against Asif Ali Zardari after his arrest on June 10 in Money laundering case.

On Monday, Asif Ali Zardari’s counsel moved an application before an accountability court that Zardari was ill and he should be shifted from jail to hospital for medical treatment, saying that the government authorities intentionally was denying him health facilities. He said it took at least one hour to reach the hospital from Adiala Jail and Zardari was seriously ill and needed proper medical treatment. Despite the doctors strong advice, he was taken to the hospital but right on the next day he was shifted to the jail again, the counsel told the court, pleading that at least the basic legal rights of his client be provided to him. After hearing the arguments of the counsel, the court reserved the verdict .