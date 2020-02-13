New UK High Commissioner, Pakistani Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues

The newly-appointed British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner has held his first meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, with both parties looking to strengthen bilateral ties and address key regional issues, Turner said in a statement published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The newly-appointed British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner has held his first meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, with both parties looking to strengthen bilateral ties and address key regional issues, Turner said in a statement published on Thursday.

"We particularly discussed the potential to expand UK-Pakistan trade and investment; and the challenges posed by climate change to Pakistan and how we can both work together, including at the international climate change summit hosted in the UK in November, COP26," Turner said in the statement, which was published on the High Commission's website, summarizing the meeting held on Monday.

The high commissioner also praised the unique relations between the London and Islamabad.

"Our bonds are enduring and unique, with the UK and Pakistan exemplifying the very best in international partnership.

Our people to people connections represent our past, present and the future, with over 1.5 million British nationals of Pakistani origin," Turner remarked.

Turner arrived in Pakistan in late December, and has already conducted a number of visits across the country. He presented his credentials to President Arif Alvi on January 9.

UK high commissions are diplomatic missions established in countries that are members of the Commonwealth of Nations. Pakistan gained independence from the United Kingdom and declared itself a sovereign state in 1947.

Thomas Drew served as the high commissioner to Pakistan from February 2016 until October 2019, before leaving to become the director general, consular and security at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.