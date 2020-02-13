UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New UK High Commissioner, Pakistani Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:44 PM

New UK High Commissioner, Pakistani Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues

The newly-appointed British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner has held his first meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, with both parties looking to strengthen bilateral ties and address key regional issues, Turner said in a statement published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The newly-appointed British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner has held his first meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, with both parties looking to strengthen bilateral ties and address key regional issues, Turner said in a statement published on Thursday.

"We particularly discussed the potential to expand UK-Pakistan trade and investment; and the challenges posed by climate change to Pakistan and how we can both work together, including at the international climate change summit hosted in the UK in November, COP26," Turner said in the statement, which was published on the High Commission's website, summarizing the meeting held on Monday.

The high commissioner also praised the unique relations between the London and Islamabad.

"Our bonds are enduring and unique, with the UK and Pakistan exemplifying the very best in international partnership.

Our people to people connections represent our past, present and the future, with over 1.5 million British nationals of Pakistani origin," Turner remarked.

Turner arrived in Pakistan in late December, and has already conducted a number of visits across the country. He presented his credentials to President Arif Alvi on January 9.

UK high commissions are diplomatic missions established in countries that are members of the Commonwealth of Nations. Pakistan gained independence from the United Kingdom and declared itself a sovereign state in 1947.

Thomas Drew served as the high commissioner to Pakistan from February 2016 until October 2019, before leaving to become the director general, consular and security at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister London Independence United Kingdom January February October November December 2016 2019 Christian From Best Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Canadian Consul-General

16 minutes ago

Sao Paulo’s hard-tech and UAE’s software ventu ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses concerns over sale of Air Defen ..

21 minutes ago

Steps afoot to facilitate Hajj pilgrims: Noor-ur-H ..

7 minutes ago

Govt College Peshawar win UoP Inter-college Boys G ..

7 minutes ago

Four of family killed, another injured in Khanewal ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.