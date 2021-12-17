New unit for kids in Pak Italian Burn Centre discussed

An important meeting regarding establishing of new unit for children in Pak-Italian Burn Unit was held on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :An important meeting regarding establishing of new unit for children in Pak-Italian Burn Unit was held on Friday .

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education South Punjab Mr. Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmed, Incharge Pak Italian Burn Unit Prof. Dr. Naheed Chaudhry and other administrative officers participated in the meeting.

Prof. Dr. Naheed Chaudhry, briefed the meeting.

MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehar, Prof. Dr. Masood Al Rauf Hiraj President Pakistan Medical Association, Prof. Dr. Wasim Rabbani and Prof. Dr. Kashif Chisti also attended the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, NMU VC, Dr. Rana Altaf said that in view of the increasing incidence of burning of children by hot water, it has been decided to increase the capacity of beds in the burn unit. Work will be started soon on the establishment of wards to ensure timely treatment of the children.