UrduPoint.com

New Unit For Kids In Pak Italian Burn Centre Discussed

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:20 PM

New unit for kids in Pak Italian Burn Centre discussed

An important meeting regarding establishing of new unit for children in Pak-Italian Burn Unit was held on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :An important meeting regarding establishing of new unit for children in Pak-Italian Burn Unit was held on Friday .

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education South Punjab Mr. Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmed, Incharge Pak Italian Burn Unit Prof. Dr. Naheed Chaudhry and other administrative officers participated in the meeting.

Prof. Dr. Naheed Chaudhry, briefed the meeting.

MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehar, Prof. Dr. Masood Al Rauf Hiraj President Pakistan Medical Association, Prof. Dr. Wasim Rabbani and Prof. Dr. Kashif Chisti also attended the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, NMU VC, Dr. Rana Altaf said that in view of the increasing incidence of burning of children by hot water, it has been decided to increase the capacity of beds in the burn unit. Work will be started soon on the establishment of wards to ensure timely treatment of the children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Water Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Omicron to Become Dominant Coronavirus Variant in ..

Omicron to Become Dominant Coronavirus Variant in US in Coming Weeks - Health Ag ..

27 seconds ago
 Russia Expects Serious Security Negotiations With ..

Russia Expects Serious Security Negotiations With US Soon - Foreign Ministry

29 seconds ago
 Serbia postal service honours Djokovic with stamps ..

Serbia postal service honours Djokovic with stamps

32 seconds ago
 US Preparing 'Severe Consequences' If Russia Advan ..

US Preparing 'Severe Consequences' If Russia Advances on Ukraine - Official

35 seconds ago
 Over 100 Hindu Pilgrims arrive Pakistan via Wagah ..

Over 100 Hindu Pilgrims arrive Pakistan via Wagah to perform rituals

4 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid ..

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid Safdar’s valima

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.