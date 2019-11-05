UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Unit Set Up To Streamline Security Deployment, Emergency Response

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:00 PM

New unit set up to streamline security deployment, emergency response

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A new unit namely "Police Security and Emergency Service Division (PS&ESD)" to streamline the security deployment and emergency response was created in Sindh Police on Tuesday.

The new unit would work under the administrative and operational command of the Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi, according to a notification.

The PS&ESD would be headed by Deputy IGP/Security and Emergency Services Division, Karachi.

DIGP/Security and Emergency Services Division would work under AIGP Karachi to improve police emergency response, security and operations.

The personnel of PS&ESD would be trained as per SSU standards.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police

Recent Stories

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

15 minutes ago

Hearts of AJK, GB people throb together: Masood Kh ..

20 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif discharged from Services Hospital

20 minutes ago

30 Million e-Challans issued through PITB’s e-Ti ..

27 minutes ago

UNSC chief's approach on Kashmir highly disappoint ..

31 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.