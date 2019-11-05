New unit set up to streamline security deployment, emergency response

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A new unit namely "Police Security and Emergency Service Division (PS&ESD)" to streamline the security deployment and emergency response was created in Sindh Police on Tuesday.

The new unit would work under the administrative and operational command of the Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi, according to a notification.

The PS&ESD would be headed by Deputy IGP/Security and Emergency Services Division, Karachi.

DIGP/Security and Emergency Services Division would work under AIGP Karachi to improve police emergency response, security and operations.

The personnel of PS&ESD would be trained as per SSU standards.