UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Units At Highways, Motorways To Be Taxed From July

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 04:10 PM

New units at Highways, motorways to be taxed from July

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has constituted teams for survey to identify units at highways and motorways to bring them into tax net in the limits of district.

Director Excise & Taxation Abdullah Khan told APP here on Sunday that the rules have been constituted in this connection as Punjab government has levied through Punjab Finance act 2019 on properties other than agriculture abutting to national/ provincial highways and within the area of motorways outside the rating area in rules 2019.

He said that the Excise and Taxation officers (ETOs) concerned were directed to constitute teams for survey of units including resting areas, petrol pumps, workshops, godowns and other units situated there. The areas have been identified through satellite mapping by the government, Director Excise said and added that the tax collected will be spent on civic facilities in the areas.

The tax will be imposed to the new units from July 2021, Mr Khan informed.

About government's rebate offer on property and motor vehicle taxes through E-payment, he maintained that the date has been extended to January 31 this year. He urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and deposit their taxes through E-pay system without any delay.

He informed that they had achieved 63 percent of the total tax target set for 2020-21 in first six months and hoped that they would achieve rest of the target.

It is pertinent to mention here that the excise department was collecting tax from rating area notified by the local government and they were going to impose tax to new units first time.

Related Topics

Petrol Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Vehicle January July Sunday 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,876 new COVID-19 cases, 2,454 reco ..

59 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives COVID-19 vaccine

2 hours ago

Dubai South welcomed 650 new companies in 2020

3 hours ago

UAE a key economic partner of South Korea: KITA Ch ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.