New uplift schemes to be launched for Badin, other districts of Sindh: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said, new development schemes would be launched soon to improve the living standards of the people in Badin and other districts of Sindh.

He said this while talking to Leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Dr Zulfiqar Ali Mirza, who called on him at the Governor's House here, said a spokesperson of the Governor House.

Member Provincial Assembly Barrister Hussnain Mirza was also present on the occasion.

They discussed the issues of mutual interest and prevailing political situation of the province.

Talking to the Sindh Governor, Dr. Zulfiqar Mirza briefed him in detail about the development works in Badin district.

The Governor Sindh assured, he would soon present his suggestions regarding the development works of Badin during his meeting with the Prime Minister.