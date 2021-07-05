UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Uplift Schemes To Be Launched For Badin, Other Districts Of Sindh: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

New uplift schemes to be launched for Badin, other districts of Sindh: Governor

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said, new development schemes would be launched soon to improve the living standards of the people in Badin and other districts of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said, new development schemes would be launched soon to improve the living standards of the people in Badin and other districts of Sindh.

He said this while talking to Leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Dr Zulfiqar Ali Mirza, who called on him at the Governor's House here, said a spokesperson of the Governor House.

Member Provincial Assembly Barrister Hussnain Mirza was also present on the occasion.

They discussed the issues of mutual interest and prevailing political situation of the province.

Talking to the Sindh Governor, Dr. Zulfiqar Mirza briefed him in detail about the development works in Badin district.

The Governor Sindh assured, he would soon present his suggestions regarding the development works of Badin during his meeting with the Prime Minister.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Governor Provincial Assembly Zulfiqar Mirza Alliance Badin

Recent Stories

Road safety seminar at Sargodha press club

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 5 July 2021

1 minute ago

46 POs arrested during operation Midnight

1 minute ago

Authorities directed for setting up cattle markets ..

5 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather with chances of dust raising wind ..

5 minutes ago

Suspense as South African police await new orders ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.