New U.S. Cattle Shipments Bolster The Productivity Of Pakistan’s Dairy Sector

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:57 PM

New U.S. Cattle Shipments Bolster the Productivity of Pakistan’s Dairy Sector

A shipment of 2,078 U.S. cattle arrived at the port of Karachi on January 27, 2021

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Feb, 2021) A shipment of 2,078 U.S. cattle arrived at the port of Karachi on January 27, 2021. As a result of the strong partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Pakistan dairy sector, cattle shipments from the United States continue to supply Pakistan with high-quality bovine stock for its dairy and beef herds.

Roughly 95 percent of the cattle in this year’s first shipment are U.S. Holstein dairy cattle, which, thanks to U.S. livestock genetics, produce milk yields that are substantially higher than Holsteins imported from other countries. The remaining animals are Jersey dairy cattle, noted for their high milk fat content, and Braham beef cattle, noted for their high-quality beef. All breeds have the genetic potential to adapt to Pakistan’s climate. At least two more shipments of U.S. cattle are expected to arrive before the end of March 2021, when the cattle shipping season closes.

Pakistan’s demand for milk is increasing, and the introduction of U.

S. dairy cows is helping Pakistan reduce the gap between milk demand and supply, thereby contributing significantly to ensuring sustainable food security in the country.

Agriculture is Pakistan’s second-largest economic sector, accounting for nearly 20 percent of GDP in fiscal year 2019-2020. It remains by far the largest employer, accounting for nearly 40 percent of Pakistan’s labor force. For the nearly 63 percent of the Pakistani population living in rural areas, agriculture is a vital part of their daily life. The U.S. government partners with Pakistani scientists and farmers to improve agricultural productivity. The U.S. government has also supported the development of a model dairy farm at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pattoki Campus, near Lahore, and to familiarize the Pakistani dairy sector about the unique characteristics of the U.S. cattle breeds that have been imported into Pakistan.

