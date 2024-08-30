Open Menu

New US CG Calls On Sindh CM

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 07:13 PM

New US CG calls on Sindh CM

The new Consul General (CG) of the United States of America Scott Urbom called on Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The new Consul General (CG) of the United States of America Scott Urbom called on Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House here on Friday.

Chief Minister Shah extended a warm welcome to Consul General Urbom, highlighting Sindh’s rich cultural heritage.

He said that Sindh had many places including Mohan-Jo-Dario to visit as well as Thar, Ranikot and many other places.

The US Consul General thanked the CM and said that he would explore Sindh.

The chief minister assured the new US Consul General of the Sindh government's all kind of support.

Later, the Chief Minister Sindh presents Sindhi cap and ajrak to the new Consul General.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Thar Visit United States Murad Ali Shah All Government

Recent Stories

PSX gains 138 more points

PSX gains 138 more points

2 minutes ago
 CM approves Rs 500m to start IT certification by 3 ..

CM approves Rs 500m to start IT certification by 3 varsities across Sindh

16 minutes ago
 DC Hub directs to remain alert to cope excessive w ..

DC Hub directs to remain alert to cope excessive water of dam

2 minutes ago
 CM leading a revolution to modernize entire health ..

CM leading a revolution to modernize entire health system in Punjab: Marriyum Au ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Loralai directs deptts to take precautionary me ..

DC Loralai directs deptts to take precautionary measures to deal emergent situat ..

2 minutes ago
 Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Sahito appointed as Principal o ..

Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Sahito appointed as Principal of Khairpur College of Agricult ..

20 minutes ago
US Fed's preferred inflation gauge steady as rate ..

US Fed's preferred inflation gauge steady as rate cut looms

20 minutes ago
 Fed's preferred annual inflation indicator unchang ..

Fed's preferred annual inflation indicator unchanged at 2.6% in July, below 2.7% ..

36 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation falls to three-year low in Augu ..

Eurozone inflation falls to three-year low in August

32 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar

32 minutes ago
 UK voices concerns at Israel's 'methods' in West B ..

UK voices concerns at Israel's 'methods' in West Bank raid

32 minutes ago
 No space for those who left PTI during difficult t ..

No space for those who left PTI during difficult times: Imran Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan