New US CG calls on Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The new Consul General (CG) of the United States of America Scott Urbom called on Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House here on Friday.

Chief Minister Shah extended a warm welcome to Consul General Urbom, highlighting Sindh’s rich cultural heritage.

He said that Sindh had many places including Mohan-Jo-Dario to visit as well as Thar, Ranikot and many other places.

The US Consul General thanked the CM and said that he would explore Sindh.

The chief minister assured the new US Consul General of the Sindh government's all kind of support.

Later, the Chief Minister Sindh presents Sindhi cap and ajrak to the new Consul General.