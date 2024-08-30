New US CG Calls On Sindh CM
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 07:13 PM
The new Consul General (CG) of the United States of America Scott Urbom called on Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The new Consul General (CG) of the United States of America Scott Urbom called on Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House here on Friday.
Chief Minister Shah extended a warm welcome to Consul General Urbom, highlighting Sindh’s rich cultural heritage.
He said that Sindh had many places including Mohan-Jo-Dario to visit as well as Thar, Ranikot and many other places.
The US Consul General thanked the CM and said that he would explore Sindh.
The chief minister assured the new US Consul General of the Sindh government's all kind of support.
Later, the Chief Minister Sindh presents Sindhi cap and ajrak to the new Consul General.
Recent Stories
PSX gains 138 more points
CM approves Rs 500m to start IT certification by 3 varsities across Sindh
DC Hub directs to remain alert to cope excessive water of dam
CM leading a revolution to modernize entire health system in Punjab: Marriyum Au ..
DC Loralai directs deptts to take precautionary measures to deal emergent situat ..
Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Sahito appointed as Principal of Khairpur College of Agricult ..
US Fed's preferred inflation gauge steady as rate cut looms
Fed's preferred annual inflation indicator unchanged at 2.6% in July, below 2.7% ..
Eurozone inflation falls to three-year low in August
Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar
UK voices concerns at Israel's 'methods' in West Bank raid
No space for those who left PTI during difficult times: Imran Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM approves Rs 500m to start IT certification by 3 varsities across Sindh16 minutes ago
-
DC Hub directs to remain alert to cope excessive water of dam2 minutes ago
-
CM leading a revolution to modernize entire health system in Punjab: Marriyum Aurangzeb2 minutes ago
-
DC Loralai directs deptts to take precautionary measures to deal emergent situation during rains2 minutes ago
-
District Management Committee meeting for KP Deworming Program 2024 held45 minutes ago
-
FCE to hold Golden Jubilee convocation on Sep 555 minutes ago
-
Five reports laid, two motions adopted by Senate55 minutes ago
-
DC holds Khuli Kutchery to address educational issues in Kolai Pallas55 minutes ago
-
Admin active to handle rain situation: Sharjeel1 hour ago
-
National Lobbying Delegation for Minority congratulates member over selection in NSCW1 hour ago
-
Less rainfall in post monsoon season to cause early onset of fog, smog: DG PMD2 hours ago
-
Opposition members protest over empty row of ministers in Senate session2 hours ago