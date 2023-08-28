New vegetable & fruit market to be built with Rs 79.29m: DC Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that sheds, gate, security room, 20 public toilets of motorway type, tuff-tiles in parking area, 40 street-lights with poles, four walls with wire, 20 concrete benches and office market committee will be built at the new vegetable and fruit market site at a cost of Rs. 79.292 million.

Tenders for the projects have been called under the supervision of the Buildings Department. A special request will be made to the Punjab government for issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for commencement of work on the proposed projects.

He said this during his visit to new vegetable & fruit market Aimanabad Road, Sialkot, on Monday while reviewing the ongoing/ proposed development projects in the market.

The deputy commissioner expressed his dissatisfaction at the speed of work on the project of construction of sewage canal within the vegetable and fruit market under the supervision of the Public Health Engineering Department at a cost of Rs 36.4 million. He directed the Public Health Engineering Department and the contractor to ensure completion of the ongoing sewerage project in any case within the stipulated timeline. He said that 'zero waste' model would be introduced in vegetable market, saying that recycled fruit and vegetable waste and garbage in the market would be composted to produce natural fertilizers.

For the purpose, the Sialkot Market Committee would establish a plant for production of Sialkot compost.

The DC said that natural fertilisers will be an alternative to chemical fertilisers and the market committee will provide the cheapest natural fertilizers to the farmers in 50kg bags.

He said that fertiliser will contain all nutrients for crops and plants. He said natural fertiliser plants are the most important need of the hour, substitution of increasing demand and cost of chemical fertilisers, it is cheap and natural fertiliser. This will result in savings for farmers.

Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah gave a briefing to Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan regarding the supply of vegetables and fruits in the market and the farmer platform. The deputy commissioner also reviewed the process of vegetable auction. He said that the auction held at all vegetable markets of Sialkot district would be under the supervision of the officers and the price list should be issued. In this regard, the duty roster of additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and other administrative officers was released. The DC said timely delivery of price list on daily basis will be ensured.