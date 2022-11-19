UrduPoint.com

New Vegetable & Fruit Market To Be Developed With Rs 107.94m: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 05:10 PM

New vegetable & fruit market to be developed with Rs 107.94m: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niaz said on Saturday that new vegetable and fruit market in Sialkot was being developed with Rs 107.94 million.

Addressing a luncheon here, he said construction of auction yard for various vegetables including potato, onion and tomato, boundary walls of the market, entrance and exit gates, toilets block, market committee office, security room and sewage drain as well as installation of streetlights and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras were including in the development plan.

The feast was arranged by Market Committee Chairman Chaudhry Zia for traders and farmers doing business in the new market.

Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar, Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah and members of the market committee were also present.

The market committee chairman told the participants that tractors and front-end buckets had been purchased with Rs 42 lakh to improve cleanliness conditions at the market.

