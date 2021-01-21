UrduPoint.com
New Vice Chairman WASA And RDA Haroon Pasha Felicitated

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:13 PM

Secretary Information Tehreek e Insaaf Traders Wing Rawalpindi Najam Shehzad Janjua here on Thursday felicitated Haroon Kamal Hashmi on assuming the offices of Vice Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and hoped that he would utilize all his capabilities to make both the departments as dynamic organizations

In his statement, Najam Janjua said that WASA and RDA would scale new heights of achievements under the pro-poor, worker friendly and honest administration of Haroon Kamal Hashmi.

The appointment of Haroon Hashmi as Vice Chairman RDA and WASA is manifestation of the reposition of the Party's confidence in his competence as its old worker, he added.

