New Visa Regime For Afghans To Attract Business From Central Asia: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the easy visa regime for Afghan nationals would bring the two countries closer and attract business from Central Asia.

"This facilitation in the visa regime is aimed at bringing both countries closer, helping Afghan people, and attracting business and investment from wider Central Asian region," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister mentioned that he had directed the Interior Ministry to work on a more liberal visa policy.

He said the Federal cabinet had approved changes in the visa regime for Afghan nationals.

"Now our embassies will process their visa applications on the basis of their current nationality," he said.

PM Sharif said the Afghan drivers and transporters would get multiple visas within 48 hours for a period of up to one year.

