New Voters' Registration Drive Starts In Bajaur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:47 PM

New voters' registration drive starts in Bajaur

Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday launched month long new voters' registration drive in Bajaur district

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday launched month long new voters' registration drive in Bajaur district.

District Election Commissioner Bajaur, Pervaiz Iqbal said that data correction of voter would also be made during the campaign.

He said that campaign was aimed to enlist maximum of voters of the district adding 140 display centers have been in the district. He said that new votes would be registered in the display centers and they would be able to correct data and making entries to change address.

He said that 140 workers gave been deputed in these display centers while senior employees of education department have been appointed as Assistant Registration Officers adding registration drive would continue without any break for thirty.

More Stories From Pakistan

