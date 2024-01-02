New WASA protect to supply 5m gallon water daily: MD

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Amir Aziz said that the organisation was building a mega water supply project which would provide 5 million gallon potable water to people daily.

During a visit of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh to the Water Distribution Improvement Project Jhal Khannuana here on Tuesday, he said that WASA would spend Rs.7 billion on the water distribution project with the financial help of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

He said that 20 percent work of the project had been completed and it would become fully function in 2025 after which WASA would be able to provide 5 million gallon potable drinking water to people of Faisalabad on a daily basis.

He said that WASA would build two overhead reservoirs and two underground reservoirs in addition to expanding its water treatment plant to facilitate the maximum number of consumers. He said that WASA was also undertaking rehabilitation of drainage lines on Narwala Road and the project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs.50 million.

The deputy commissioner (DC) also visited Drainage Line Narwala Road and checked the quality of materials used in the project. Deputy Director WASA Saqib Raza, Project Director Kamran Raza Kahlon, Director Construction Muhammad Rafiq, Deputy Director Sanwal and others were also present.