New Water Efficient, High Yield Crop Varieties Approved For Cultivation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 09:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Sindh government, Tuesday, approved the cultivation of 22 new high yield varieties of different crops including cotton, maize, mustard, rice, lentil and mango which can be grown consuming less water.
The approval for cultivation of the newly developed varieties of different crops was granted unanimously in a meeting of the Provincial Seed Council held here with the Sindh Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar in chair, said a statement issued here.
The Council approved 10 new varieties of cotton crop including CKC1, CKC 221, CKC 6, Ghauri 2, Half 3, ICS 386 for cultivation across the province while partial approval was granted for the cultivation of 3 newly introduced varieties of cotton and 4 varieties of rice for one year.
The meeting also approved the new varieties Mazhar Gold, Sindh Rani and Surhan in Maize, Naya Canola and Naya Turia Gold in mustard, a variety of Dasehri Mango of Mirpurkhas, TS 3 sesame seed, and KSK 434, Basmati 515, and Kainat varieties of rice.
The agriculture minister congratulated Director General Research Dr. Mazhar Ali Keerio and agricultural scientists for developing new crop varieties and underscored that climate change has affected temperature and rain patterns across the country which necessitate modification in conventional farming practices.
He, while referring to better cotton production in the province despite water shortages, said that the Sindh Agriculture Department has used better cotton care and modern techniques.
Sindh is gaining an important place in the agricultural sector and it is becoming an example for other provinces in dealing with the effects of climate change, he said.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary Agriculture Sohail Ahmed Qureshi, DG Research Mazhar Kerrio, DG Agriculture Extension Munir Ahmed Jamani, MD Sindh Seed Corporation Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro, farmer leader Syed Nadeem Shah Jamot, agricultural experts as well as scientists Sindh and Punjab.
