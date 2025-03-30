New Water Supply Schedule For Eid Days
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Water Supply & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued a new water supply schedule to facilitate the people during holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Managing Director (MD) WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Sunday that according to the new schedule, water would be supplies from 5 a.
m. to 8:30 a.m. However, the second supply would be made from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This schedule would be implemented strictly during Eid days and people should store it to meet their needs during Eid celebrations, he added.
