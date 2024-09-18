New welfare program for police termed a revolution step

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan has described the new police welfare program as a revolutionary step for the police force, saying it would open new avenues for their welfare.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here where details of the program were presented. He said a new welfare program for police employees has been introduced through the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s IG, Akhtar Hayat to improve the social, educational, and financial conditions of police personnel and their families.

The meeting revealed that special educational benefits will be provided to the children of police martyrs, while deserving families will receive free education.

It was told that agreements have been made with various educational institutions to allow police officers' children to receive education at discounted fees. Moreover, medical facilities will be offered to police officers and their families.

The DPO mentioned that agreements have been reached with various hospitals to provide free treatment, complex medical care, and hospitalization services to officers.