Open Menu

New Welfare Program For Police Termed A Revolution Step

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 07:00 PM

New welfare program for police termed a revolution step

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan has described the new police welfare program as a revolutionary step for the police force, saying it would open new avenues for their welfare.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here where details of the program were presented. He said a new welfare program for police employees has been introduced through the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s IG, Akhtar Hayat to improve the social, educational, and financial conditions of police personnel and their families.

The meeting revealed that special educational benefits will be provided to the children of police martyrs, while deserving families will receive free education.

It was told that agreements have been made with various educational institutions to allow police officers' children to receive education at discounted fees. Moreover, medical facilities will be offered to police officers and their families.

The DPO mentioned that agreements have been reached with various hospitals to provide free treatment, complex medical care, and hospitalization services to officers.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Education Tank Nawaz Khan

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

49 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

55 minutes ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

1 hour ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

1 hour ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

6 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

6 hours ago
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

7 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

1 day ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan