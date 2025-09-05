New wheat, flour prices to be ensured in district: official

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has fixed the official wheat price Rs 3000 per 40kg in the province.

The wheat flour bag 20-kg will be sold at Rs 1,810 while 10-kg at Rs 905 while the price of per roti (wheat bread) will be Rs 14 across the province.

According to a notification, the new rates will be applicable with immediate effect. This was said in a meeting held to discuss the new wheat flour price in the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Fazal Abbas here on Friday.

The ADC said that no retailer would be allowed to charge access price from consumers in the district.

He said that special measures were being taken to stabilize wheat and roti prices on the instructions of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He said that departments concerned have been issued instructions for proper monitoring the wheat flour prices.

He said that special teams comprising police, pera force, district admin, food department and livestock officials have been constituted to take action against wheat stockists. The ADC warns that stern actions will be taken against violators of prices.