UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Wheat Procurement Policy Need Of The Hour: Aleem Khan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:50 PM

New wheat procurement policy need of the hour: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that new wheat procurement policy is need of the hour to provide relief to farmers, for overcoming the financial burden on the government and to minimise the dependence of millers on the government.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Chief Secretary Camp Office on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique had formed a committee to prepare recommendations with regard to new procurement policy. The recommendations would be prepared to provide direct subsidy to poor people, keep control on prices matters related to wheat stock and inter-provincial transportation and export of wheat.

The Senior Member board of Revenue would be the chairman of the committee and other members would include secretaries of Agriculture, food, Planning & Development and Finance departments.

The committee would prepare its recommendations in three days, which would be presented to the prime minister for the final approval.

The committee would also give recommendations regarding the method to implement new procurement policy.

The Punjab agriculture minister attended the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor Punjab Agriculture Abdul Aleem Khan Sunday Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

36 minutes ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

36 minutes ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

2 hours ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

2 hours ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.