New world is all about science, technology: President

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday said that the world is changing and the new world is all about the science, technology, mathematics and so on

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday said that the world is changing and the new world is all about the science, technology, mathematics and so on.

He stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the TDF MagnifiScience Centre (MSC) here where First Lady Samina Alvi was also present.

President Alvi said that this project would help encourage the students to come towards scientific studies.

He said that we have become aware of the situation as far as the education is concerned. He said that the quality of education is more significant than the structure of a building.

He said that what we have to teach in schools is the analytical skill to handle and to weight today's problems or today's incidents and daily decisions in life.

The president said, 'My fascination with science is tremendous.' Alvi said that a child holds the fascination for science or anything else more at the minor age but as he grows by time the fascination starts reducing at diminishing level.

He said that the things are changing. He further said that the field of education is very wide but our fascination with it was limited.

He further said that scientific fairs are methods through which the children can be encouraged to look into science.

Later, the president inaugurated the TDF MagnifiScience Centre (MSC) and visited it. He also congratulated the Chairman of TDF Hussain Dawood for establishing the MSC.