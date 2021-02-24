New WPC KP Assembly assumes charge

The new cabinet of Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Wednesday took oath of their offices here in the Chamber of Caucus at Assembly Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ):The new cabinet of Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Wednesday took oath of their offices here in the Chamber of Caucus at Assembly Secretariat.

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly, Mahmood Jan administered oath to the new cabinet that is comprised of Chairperson, Dr. Sumaira Shams, Senior Vice President Rehana Ismail, Vice President Madiha Nisar, General Secrtary Anita Mehsud, Joint Secretary Humaira Khatoon, Finance Secretary Somi Falak Naz and Information Secretary, Sajida Hanif respectively.

The oath taking ceremony was followed by a meeting of the new cabinet of Caucus that decided to review memorandums of understanding (MoU)s signed with different organizations and supervision of the work of other working committees including Domestic Violence and Reproductive Health Rights.

The Women Parliamentary Caucus also decided to play active role in Early Child Marriage Bill as already discussed with the chief minister.

Women Parliamentary Caucus used to elect for a period of two and half year and the new cabinet was formed after the completion of two years of the previous cabinet.