UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New WPC KP Assembly Assumes Charge

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:43 PM

New WPC KP Assembly assumes charge

The new cabinet of Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Wednesday took oath of their offices here in the Chamber of Caucus at Assembly Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ):The new cabinet of Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Wednesday took oath of their offices here in the Chamber of Caucus at Assembly Secretariat.

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly, Mahmood Jan administered oath to the new cabinet that is comprised of Chairperson, Dr. Sumaira Shams, Senior Vice President Rehana Ismail, Vice President Madiha Nisar, General Secrtary Anita Mehsud, Joint Secretary Humaira Khatoon, Finance Secretary Somi Falak Naz and Information Secretary, Sajida Hanif respectively.

The oath taking ceremony was followed by a meeting of the new cabinet of Caucus that decided to review memorandums of understanding (MoU)s signed with different organizations and supervision of the work of other working committees including Domestic Violence and Reproductive Health Rights.

The Women Parliamentary Caucus also decided to play active role in Early Child Marriage Bill as already discussed with the chief minister.

Women Parliamentary Caucus used to elect for a period of two and half year and the new cabinet was formed after the completion of two years of the previous cabinet.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Marriage Chamber Women Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sarhad University, Pakistan Consulate in UAE ink M ..

2 minutes ago

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

1 hour ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

1 hour ago

Vision of providing roof to shelter-less being mat ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.