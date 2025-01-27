New XEN Prioritizes Controlling Power Theft, Recovery Of Pending Dues
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Newly appointed PESCO XEN City Division Engr. Ameer Gul has prioritized the prevention of electricity theft, recovery of outstanding dues, and reduction of line losses in the division.
He stated this while talking to media persons after assuming the charge of his new office. He emphasized the importance of public cooperation in achieving these goals and improving the electricity supply system.
"Preventing electricity theft, recovering dues, and addressing line losses are our top priorities,” he mentioned.
He expressed his commitment to working with honesty and dedication to bring positive changes in the system, he stated.
Ameer Gul underscored that PESCO was a national asset and assured that no one would be unjustly harassed. He reiterated his commitment to continuing legal actions against the ‘Kunda Mafia’.
He also emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against the electricity theft. He urged the PESCO consumers to pay their outstanding dues timely, ensuring smooth operations and service delivery.
Addressing the concerns of the public, he assured that the doors of his office would always remain opened to resolve legitimate issues.
