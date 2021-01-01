UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Year Aerial Firing: Police Register Three FIRs, 1 Suspect Nabbed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 09:27 PM

New year aerial firing: Police register three FIRs, 1 suspect nabbed

The Hyderabad police have lodged 3 FIRs nominating unknown suspects for the aerial firing which injured 2 citizens in different areas of Hyderabad during celebratory firing on the new year night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have lodged 3 FIRs nominating unknown suspects for the aerial firing which injured 2 citizens in different areas of Hyderabad during celebratory firing on the new year night.

The police spokesman informed here Friday that one FIR had been registered at B-Section police station and another at Phuleli police station on the state's complaint.

In the former incident a bullet hit a 9 year old girl Iraj in Latifabad unit 9 while in the other incident 32 years old Noman sustained a bullet wound in his abdomen in Phuleli area.

The police said the suspects who fired the gunshots were being searched, adding that the forensic tests of the bullets would be used to trace the culprits.

The spokesman said the Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr Jamil Ahmed had appealed to the citizens to avoid aerial firing on the new year night.

He added that the Additional IGP had also warned of action against those found indulging in that act.

The third FIR was lodged at the City police station in which the police nominated Muhammad Rashid Yousufzai who was allegedly arrested while firing aerial shots.

The police claimed to have recovered a shotgun from his possession.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Rashid Hyderabad FIR From

Recent Stories

Man shot dead during robbery

33 seconds ago

PHA BoDs meeting approves annual budget 2020-21

1 minute ago

FDA facilitates 5,253 applicants through one-windo ..

1 minute ago

Minister stops appointments after mismanagement in ..

1 minute ago

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar posted as new CCPO Lahore

1 minute ago

Lahore police conducted 5540 search, sweep operati ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.