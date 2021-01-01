New year aerial firing: Police register three FIRs, 1 suspect nabbed

The Hyderabad police have lodged 3 FIRs nominating unknown suspects for the aerial firing which injured 2 citizens in different areas of Hyderabad during celebratory firing on the new year night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have lodged 3 FIRs nominating unknown suspects for the aerial firing which injured 2 citizens in different areas of Hyderabad during celebratory firing on the new year night.

The police spokesman informed here Friday that one FIR had been registered at B-Section police station and another at Phuleli police station on the state's complaint.

In the former incident a bullet hit a 9 year old girl Iraj in Latifabad unit 9 while in the other incident 32 years old Noman sustained a bullet wound in his abdomen in Phuleli area.

The police said the suspects who fired the gunshots were being searched, adding that the forensic tests of the bullets would be used to trace the culprits.

The spokesman said the Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr Jamil Ahmed had appealed to the citizens to avoid aerial firing on the new year night.

He added that the Additional IGP had also warned of action against those found indulging in that act.

The third FIR was lodged at the City police station in which the police nominated Muhammad Rashid Yousufzai who was allegedly arrested while firing aerial shots.

The police claimed to have recovered a shotgun from his possession.