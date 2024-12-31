Open Menu

New Year Brings Hope; Rain Forecast To End Prolonged Dry Spell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) As the new year begins with renewed hope and aspirants, the much-anticipated rain during the first week of January is expected to bring relief to the citizens suffering due to the poor air quality due to the prolonged dry spell.

The forecast signals a positive start of the year offering a respite to parched lands and rekindling optimism for improved air quality and agricultural prospects.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a frontal weather system likely to enter western parts of the country at the start of the new year (January 01) will bring rain and snowfall over the hills in western and upper parts during the first week of the month, turning the weather colder.

Under this weather system, which may persist till January 05, rain-wind/thunderstorms in Punjab and Islamabad with heavy snowfall in Murree and Galliyat from January 01 (night) to January 06 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jahng and Toba Tek Singh from January 02 (evening/night) to January 06 (morning).

While light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar from January 02 (night) to January, 05 with occasional gaps.

In Gilgit Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with heavy snowfall is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar while in Kashmir, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from January 01 (night) to January, 06 with occasional gaps

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorm with heavy snowfall over hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram,

Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak and Kohat from January 01 to January 05 with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagi, Noushki, Kalat, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob and Musakhel (with occasional gaps) from January 01-04.

In Sindh, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts however, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Dadu, Qamber Shehdad Kot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Jacobabad from January 03-04.

About the possible impacts, the PMD warned that heavy snowfall may cause road closure/ slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah and Qilla Saifullah from January 02-06.

There is the possibility of landslides/avalanches in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the period. The tourists have been advised to remain extra cautious and may avoid unnecessary travelling during the period.

The rain may be beneficial for the standing crops in Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Cold wave conditions likely to grip most parts of the country followed by the wet spell while dense foggy conditions may develop in the plains of the country after the forecast period.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation, particularly in hilly areas of the country.

The National Disaster Management Authority and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities have been requested to take necessary steps accordingly.

