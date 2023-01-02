New Year brings new resolutions for all

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Along with welcoming the New Year, people across the globe including Pakistan are ready to make different resolutions to keep the score of good deeds in the upcoming year and abstain from bad habits by analyzing their last year's journey, behaviors with family, friends and outsiders, their contributions towards humanity and religion.

A New Year's Resolution is a commitment that an individual makes, a habit, or often a lifestyle change that is generally interpreted as advantageous.

New Year Resolutions being a famous tradition of early Babylonians provide an opportunity for improvement through analyzing past mistakes. Popular modern resolutions include the promise to work hard, quit smoking, lose weight, and obey religious principles properly.

Most psychologists suggest planning the resolution in advance, instead of waiting until New Year's Eve as extra time would allow one to reflect on what he really wants to achieve.

Usually, on the last day of the year, youngsters share the happiness of the New Year with each other through exchanging sms and cards carrying good wishes and sweets, and gifts. But apart from celebrations, adopting some resolutions for the upcoming year could improve their lifestyle.

Salman Karim, a youngster, said that this year he made only one resolution, that he will reduce his screen time and ensure to spend more and more time with his family which was more important but is being neglected due to excessive use of mobile phones and social media.

Shazia Khan, a housewife while sharing her views said that the new year was a great opportunity to make positive changes in her life and thinking. The new year is like a new start which gives us a chance to learn from our past mistakes and make a new beginning with an optimistic mind, she said and added that for the new year, she had decided to spare some time for social work and would start teaching some street children living near our area to make my positive contribution towards building a healthy society.

The celebration of the New Year is the oldest of all holidays. It is asserted that the tradition of making New Year's resolutions dates back to the Babylonians. Babylonians, from historical records, are the first ones to fest New Year and also are known to have set New Year resolutions. The most common of their resolutions was said to be "to return the borrowed farm equipment".

In the years around 2000 BC, the Babylonian New Year began with the first New Moon (actually the first visible crescent) after the Vernal Equinox (the first day of spring).