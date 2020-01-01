'New Year celebrations' brings roaring business to bakeries, gift shops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Excitement and cheer were in the air as 2020 starts, people from all walks of life specially youngsters thronged markets, shopping malls, bakery shops and other local bazaars to celebrate their festive occasion of New Year with buying cakes, flowers and other gifts for their near once.

Young girls, children and women were seen most excited while shopping various items for the occasion of New Year 2020, besides bazaars and malls, bakeries and the sweet shops all are also flooded with people.

According to sellers, as New Year celebrations become the trend in modern society all over the world including our country people round the corner apart from cakes other gift items were seen in great demand.

A baker talking to ptv news channel commented that New Year brings roaring business for them and variety of cakes were attracting number of customers who bought it to take as a gift for their family and friends.

"Our bakery has recorded a 60 to 80 per cent increase in sales as we cater to a large number of clients including five-star hotels, communication companies and banks who have booked their orders for New Year celebrations," he added.

Another online retailer also claimed that business has boomed by 100 percent with citizens buying large quantities of sweets for celebrations at home and as gift for others.

"Our shops have a delicious and varied collection of cakes and sweets which people can gift to their loved ones or enjoy with family and friends," said a shop owner in shopping mall.

Some bakery retailers and online sellers also claimed that their business has increased on the arrival of New Year.

A citizen Humna said, many clothing footwear local brands and shops are also offering upto 70% discount on arrival of New year celebrations through advertising on social media platforms which were the main hub of attraction for customers specially young girls and boys.

Retailers of gift and flower shops said these festivities always gave opportunity to get good business, as the sale of different varieties of sweets multiplies when people start exchanging sweets with greetings.