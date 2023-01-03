UrduPoint.com

New Year Ceremonies Held For Orphans, Homeless People In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 07:11 PM

New year ceremonies held for orphans, homeless people in Faisalabad

Social Welfare Department organized ceremonies in connection with new calender year for elderly people, orphans and homeless people at different institutions here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Social Welfare Department organized ceremonies in connection with new calender year for elderly people, orphans and homeless people at different institutions here on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Amina Alam along with other officers cut a cake with orphans and shelter-less children at Model Children's Home.

Gifts were also distributed among children on the occasion.

The officers also visited Darul Aman and old age homes and cut cakes with eldersand women and distributed woolen shawls and clothes.

The department also organized a launch for them.

