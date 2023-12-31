New year dawns with new aspirations, passions, desires for people: CM Baqar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar while felicitating the people on the eve of New Year 2024, has said that the new year dawns with new aspirations, new passions and new desires for the people.

He wished a happy New Year to the people of the country, especially of the Sindh province.

CM Baqar said that the Sindh was the land of peace and love and may Almighty bless our homeland forever.

He said, 'We should unite with each other with love and brotherhood.'

He further said that it was the responsibility of all of us to take care of the cleanliness and beauty of our cities.

Baqar urged the people to celebrate the New Year 2024 with honour, love and respect for the law.