New Year discount frenzy attract women buyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) New Year sales being offered by different brands in Federal capital, like in other parts of the country, are attracting a large number of women customers who are buying dresses and other Winter accessories taking advantage of discount offers from 50-70 percent.

Following international trends, offering huge discounts on different important festivals and occasions has become a trend among famous brands and online retailers to catch more customers and get maximum profits.

The month of December witnessed continuous sales due to the Christmas, Quaid-i-Azam Day and New Year celebrations and kept most of the women busy in buying Winter stuff for this season as well as keeping good stock for next year.

Following past trends, all the famous brands announce sales on every important occasion to attract the women customers who eagerly wait for sales to buy winter stock at affordable prices.

“Buying branded clothes after a reduction in its prices has become a trend for most women especially working ones. Wearing branded dresses, even if these were not of good fabric or colour, has become a status symbol for many despite inflation”, Irum Naz, a working woman said.

Talking to APP, she said, “I only purchase branded clothes during sales on important occasions as it is difficult to shop when rates are higher. Some brands offered good sales on the occasion of Christmas, Quaid-i-Azam Day, and New

Year celebrations so December is the best month for shopping”.

Another working woman, Leena Ameen said, “There was a time when these branded dresses were out of reach of the average customers like me.

Thanks to inventors of replicas, the brand owners decreased the prices significantly and

now everyone can afford to buy these”.

“Wearing nice dresses is the weakness of women and this New Year, like previous ones, is giving an opportunity to

the customers to have stock of good dresses for the next Winter season”, she added.

Bushra Rehman, a housewife who has four kids, said, “Sale offers on different important occasions have made it easier

for women like us to do shopping for daily life essential commodities besides dresses and shoes”.

For me, shopping without sale is insane keeping in view the prevailing price hike situation and the limited purchasing capacity, she observed.

Discount offers on special occasions have not only facilitated the buyers but on the other hand given an opportunity to

the brand's owners to earn good business through selling more items.

Umer Khan, a salesman at a famous brand shop said, “December is the month when the majority of the customers visit

our shop and buy maximum dresses due to consistent sale on three celebrations”.

“It is a perfect time to get maximum profit by selling a large number of dresses with offering even minimum discount”,

he observed.

The sales on important occasions are not just limited to the dresses and shoes brands but famous eateries, cab hailing services, furniture shops and other daily household items retailers in capital have also started offering discounted deals

for the food lovers.

