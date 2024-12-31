New Year Discount Frenzy Draws Shoppers In Droves
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The new year sales offered by various brands in the Federal capital, like in other parts of the country, have turned into a major attraction for shoppers, particularly women.
These customers are flocking to stores to buy winter clothing, shoes, and other accessories, taking full advantage of hefty discounts ranging from 40 to 70 percent.
This trend of offering discounts during significant festivals and occasions, inspired by international practices, has become a marketing norm among renowned brands and online retailers which not only boosts customer engagement but also maximizes profits.
The month of December saw a continuous sales spree, fueled by Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day, and New Year celebrations. These sales kept shoppers, especially women, busy as they purchased winter essentials for the current season while stocking up for the next.
“Branded clothing on sale has become a necessity for many working women who want to maintain a status symbol despite inflation,” remarked Samina Anwar, a government employee. Talking to APP, she said, “I usually wait for year-end sales to buy branded items as it is unaffordable at regular prices. The December discounts have made shopping less stressful.”
Another buyer, Aisha Malik, shared her thoughts, “There was a time when branded outfits were beyond the reach of middle-class customers. The introduction of replicas and seasonal discounts has forced brands to adjust prices, making them more accessible for everyone.
”
For housewives, these sales are a chance to manage household shopping within a tight budget. Khadija Ahmed, a mother of four, stated, “Sale offers during key occasions like New Year allow me to purchase not just clothes but also daily-use items at reduced prices. Shopping without discounts feels impossible amid soaring inflation.”
Retailers have also embraced the phenomenon. Faisal Khan, a sales associate at a popular clothing brand, said, “December is our busiest month. Customers flood our store during the sales period, and even modest discounts can result in record-breaking sales.” He added, “It’s a win-win situation – customers save, and we achieve high turnover.”
This shopping frenzy is no longer limited to clothing and footwear brands. Renowned eateries, ride-hailing services, furniture stores, and household item retailers in the capital have joined the trend by offering discounted deals. food lovers and families dining out are particularly benefiting from these special offers.
The discount culture, though largely appealing to shoppers, also highlights the evolving consumer habits in Pakistan. The inclination toward festive-season bargains reflects how price-conscious buyers are reshaping market dynamics while creating opportunities for brands to innovate and thrive in a competitive economy.
395/
Recent Stories
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO visits Punjab Safe City project2 minutes ago
-
New Year discount frenzy draws shoppers in droves2 minutes ago
-
Home dept to assess mental health of prisoners in 43 Jails2 minutes ago
-
New Year brings hope; rain forecast to end prolonged dry spell2 minutes ago
-
Two killed as terrorists attacked Daraban police check post in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Ministry invites nominations for low-income employees under 'Hajj Labor Quota'12 minutes ago
-
PDMA DG visits warehouse site12 minutes ago
-
Govt prioritizes climate change with proactive measures: Romina Khurshid22 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 9 liquor suppliers, 4 illegal arms owners22 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera for use of modern technology to defeat country’s inimical forces22 minutes ago
-
New Year's Message: Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah extends warm wishes32 minutes ago
-
Man held for making fake call32 minutes ago