New Year Discounts Attract Women Buyers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :As the new year is knocking on the doors, the discounts being offered by different brands in the Federal capital are attracting customers especially women who were waiting for these sales to buy dresses and other accessories at maximum discounts.

Different brands are offering 50 to 70 per cent discounts on this important event due to which a huge rush can be witnessed in markets. Most of the women can be witnessed purchasing winter stuff for this season as well as keeping good stock for next year.

Sales always remain a big attraction for shopping lovers and most of my friends prefer to buy stuff during sales to save money, Shazia Khatoon, a customer said while talking to APP.

She said that due to the recent inflation, it has become difficult to buy stuff at regular prices. She added that such sales provide them with an opportunity to buy the branded stuff at affordable rates.

Aslam Khan, a salesman at a noted brand store, said that sale on such occasions is a perfect time for the brand owners to earn good business by selling more items.

He said that December remains a busy month for us due to the continuous sales on Christmas, Quaid-i-Azam day and New Year celebrations.

Asma Bibi, a student while sharing her views said that many brands are offering good discounts while some brands are merely attracting customers with up to 50 or 70 per cent discounts but only giving 20 to 30 per cent discounts which is discouraging.

She said, "I was waiting for these sales since the start of the winter season but my favourite brand offers only a 20 per cent discount which is a big disappointment for me".

She said that wearing brands becomes a status symbol in society and now we are compelled to wait for the sales to buy branded stuff for the season.

A housewife Sania Ali termed e-shopping as a good option during sales season saying that sales are a time of huge rush in the markets and outlets.

"I prefer to buy stuff online to avoid rush and queues which saves time as well as helps to grab the required stuff before the stocks run out," she added.

