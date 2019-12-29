(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Smart Club Pakistan has arranged a new year get to gather titled "Lets Celebrate New Year" on January 4 at Gun and Country Club.

The event was aimed to bring families together to enjoy the evening with food and music ambiance and to provide healthy environment to the families.

An organizer of the event said that sign up form is compulsory to attend the event and surprise entries would not be allowed.

He said that registration form is available at: http://tiny.cc/tuybhz