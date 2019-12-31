UrduPoint.com
New Year; IGP Orders Strict Action Over Law Violations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:03 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has ordered for ensuring strict action against the elements involved in hooliganism during the New Year celebrations across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has ordered for ensuring strict action against the elements involved in hooliganism during the New Year celebrations across the province.

He directed senior officers to personally review security arrangements at sensitive places and roads, ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

He also ordered for ensuring effective monitoring through the safe cities project cameras and patrolling through Dolphin, PERU so that law-abiding citizens might be saved from any botheration.

The IGP Punjab issued these directions through a directive to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs including CCPO Lahore.

On the directions of the IGP Punjab, a letter has been issued from the AIG Operations, directing all officers to ensure action against one-wheeling, firing into the air and hooliganism without any delay, while an effective implementation of the Sound System Act 2015 must also be ensured, the letter further says.

The letter also includes the direction to take surety bonds from the parents of habitual youth involved in one-wheeling, car racing, firing into the air and hooliganism. The police have requested parents to keep an eye on their children so that they may not indulge in any such activities.

