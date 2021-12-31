UrduPoint.com

New Year Message: Archbishop Wishes Peace To Prevail In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 12:50 PM

New Year Message: Archbishop wishes peace to prevail in 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Archbishop Dr Joseph Arshad hopes the coming year (2022) would enable humanity to advance on the path of fraternity, justice, and peace between individuals, communities and nations, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us not to only care for ourselves but for the whole creation.

"The biggest issue of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Yet we have months ahead of us of continued social distancing and adopting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). We continue to observe the rules and regulations set for us by the Government and Health Organizations. Where many have lost their lives during pandemic, we pray for them and thank God that we are still alive and among those who have lived to see the New Year," he said in a statement issued here.

The Archbishop said the pandemic has taught us not to only care for ourselves but for one another and the whole creation. "This will, in turn create a culture of love and care for humanity and pave way to combat the culture of indifference, hate and confrontation so prevalent in our time." He said the power of love and care overcomes hate, isolation, loneliness, suffering, despair and negativity. "The sense of goodness, kindness, generosity, service and courage shown by volunteers, doctors, nurses and other people who devoted themselves to support the affected people during pandemic is a great example of love and care for other human beings.

" Dr Joseph Arshad appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Army, Health Organizations, Doctors, and Nurses who were still rendering their dedicated services to combat the pandemic for the good of all citizens of Pakistan.

"In the present challenging situation when people are worried due to the new variant Omicron, it has put new thoughts keeping people worried and prioritizing to fulfill their basic needs. "In this situation our human society can only meet such challenges through care for each other and with the commitment to promote the dignity of each human being, solidarity with the poor and needy with the pursuit of the common good, concern, love and care for all." The Archbishop asked to people to work together to create a culture of love, care, peace and fraternity and solidarity of mutual support and acceptance. "As we begin New Year, we pray for our beloved country that May Almighty God protect Pakistan and grant progress and prosperity to all so that we may live together in peace, harmony and brotherhood, loving and caring for everybody. I wish you all a very happy and prosperous New Year!" he said.

