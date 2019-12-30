UrduPoint.com
New Year Night: Anti-one Wheeling Squad To Be Active

Mon 30th December 2019

New year night: Anti-one wheeling squad to be active

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb has directed 'anti-one wheeling' squad of city traffic police to take action in the city against one wheeling on new year night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb has directed 'anti-one wheeling' squad of city traffic police to take action in the city against one wheeling on new year night.

In a statement issued here on Monday,CTO Huma Naseeb said that one wheeling could cause death of youngsters,besides causing life time disability.

She urged parents to be strict in order to protect their lives.

She directed officers concerned to create awareness among masses about the consequences of one wheeling and urged citizens to cooperate with city traffic police.People could call emergency helpline 1915/0335-9151915 for traffic related issues.

More Stories From Pakistan

