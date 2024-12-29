'New Year' Preparations Begin At Governor House
Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The preparations for the New Year celebrations have commenced at the Governor House on the directives of the Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori.
According to a Governor House Communique here on Sunday, there will be a magnificent display of fireworks for 40 minutes.
The doors of the Governor's House will be open to the public for the historic fireworks display.
