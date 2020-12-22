New Year, Quaid Day sales attract women buyers

Following the past trends, the famous brands of dresses, shoes and other accessories have started offering discount offers due to the upcoming celebrations of birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and New Year to attract more buyers especially women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Following the past trends, the famous brands of dresses, shoes and other accessories have started offering discount offers due to the upcoming celebrations of birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and New Year to attract more buyers especially women.

December is the month when majority of the brands and fashion outlets offer sales on various items to attract the buyers who usually purchase the stock for this season as well as next assuming further rise in the prices.

A number of women buyers have started visiting the popular malls and brands outlets to look into the discount offers for purchasing Winter stuff for them and their families.

"Purchasing Winter stock at the advent of the season is difficult for the salaried class due to high rates. I always buy dresses, shoes and other needed items at the end of December when the New Year sale starts", Amina Farrukh, a house wife said.

Talking to APP, she said the prevailing price hike situations has limited the purchasing capacity of the general public who now think twice before buying a dozen of eggs and tomatoes what to talk about dresses.

She said, "It is a routine practice of the people across the world to buy from sale offers and now the trend of sale offers during the special occasions is gaining momentum in Pakistan too which is a good thing".

Danish Ali, who is a father of two children said, "Some of the brands only offer sales on the unwanted items to just finish their stock which we cannot call as a sale offer in real sense however there were some brands which offer very good discounts on all their stock".

Taking advantage of our residence near to one of the popular malls of capital, "We use to visit frequently to check if there is some good buying opportunity for the next season".

He said "Whatever we buy now can be used in the next Winter season also except clothes and shoes of those children who are in growing age".

It has been observed in the capital that most of the eateries, can hailing services and fashion brands announce sale offers on the special occasions to attract the customers.

Saima Mushtaq, a working woman said, "There was a time when these branded dresses were out of reach of the average customers. Thanks to inventors of replicas which compelled the brands owners to decrease the prices and now everyone can afford to buy these".

"Wearing nice dresses is the weakness of women and I hope this New Year will bring good sales of all the brands enabling the customers to have stock of good dresses for the next Winter season", she added.

Ali Nawaz, a salesman at a famous brand shop said, "December is the month when majority of the customers visit our shop and buy maximum dresses taking advantage of consistent sales due to Quaid day, New Year celebrations and then end season discounts".

"It is a perfect time to get maximum profit by selling a large number of dresses with offering even minimum discount", he observed.

395/