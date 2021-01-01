UrduPoint.com
New Year Resolutions: PM Sets Targets Of Universal Health Coverage & End Hunger Project

New Year Resolutions: PM sets targets of universal health coverage & end hunger project

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said his New Year resolutions were provision of universal health coverage to all citizens and launch of a nationwide project to check hunger

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said his New Year resolutions were provision of universal health coverage to all citizens and launch of a nationwide project to check hunger.

"My New Year resolution for 2021 is to complete two projects. One, universal health coverage to all our citizens... Two, we will start our most ambitious nationwide project 'Koi Bhuka Na Soyay' (No one should sleep hungry in Pakistan), the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister said by the end of the year, these two projects will "move us closer to our goal of making Pakistan a welfare state".

He said universal health coverage had already been launched in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and expressed hope that it would soon be replicated in Punjab & Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said though 2020 was a tough year for Pakistan and for the people across the world because of COVID-19, however the government managed it in best manner.

"But by the grace of God, we fared far better than most. We not only managed to protect our people but also saved them from hunger," he said.

Imran Khan mentioned that Ehsaas programme was effectively providing social security with the health card scheme ensuring proper medical access for poor.

