New Year sale offers attract women buyers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:39 PM

With only two-days left in the new year 2021 to start, the owners of the famous brands are offering good discounts on the purchase of dresses, shoes and other accessories to attract the costumers, especially females

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :With only two-days left in the new year 2021 to start, the owners of the famous brands are offering good discounts on the purchase of dresses, shoes and other accessories to attract the costumers, especially females.

During the month of December every year, most of the brands and fashion outlets offer sale options on its various items especially dresses, shoes and their accessories to attract the buyers who usually made purchases of the stock for next season assuming that the prices of these stuff would be increasing subsequently.

"As it is difficult for the salaried class to purchase winter branded stock from different outlets at the advent of the cold season due to high rates, i always buy dresses, shoes and other required items at the end of December when the new year and end season sales kick on", Shagufta Shahid, a housewife said.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, she said the prevailing price hike on these items has limited enormously the purchasing capacity of the people who now think twice before buying daily eatable commodities what to talk about dresses.

She said, "It is a routine practice of the people across the world that they buy such necessities from sale offers and now the trend of sale offers during the special occasions is gaining momentum in Pakistan too which is a good change".

The most important aspect regarding sales is that these items should be genuine and reliable, she observed.

Taimoor Khan, who is a father of two children said, "Some of the brands offer sales on these items just to end their old stock however there are some who offer good discounts on all their stock irrespective of old and new style and stock".

"We are blessed enough to have our residence near to one of the popular malls of the capital. We use to visit frequently to check if there is some good buying stuff for the next season".

Shaista Ameen, a working woman said it has been observed in the capital that most of the eateries, cab hailing services and fashion brands announce sale offers on the special occasions to attract the customers.

This is a good anyways to facilitate those who cannot afford such things in normal days, she said.

Javed Akram, who is manager at a famous brand outlet said, "Huge number of women buyers throng to our shops for purchasing dresses in bulk in December when the sale offer starts on the occasion of New Year festivities."He said the end season sale also continue in the month of January which attract the customers.

