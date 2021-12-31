ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :A special prayer for the security and stability of the country was arranged at the Faisal Masjid in connection with the New Year after Friday prayer.

Dr Muhammad Ilyas, Director General Dawah academy of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) led the Friday prayer.

On the occasion of the New Year, he urged worship and prayers for the betterment and peace in the coming year.

He stressed that whether it is the beginning of the Gregorian year or the beginning of the Islamic year, at the beginning of each year, Muslims should arrange prayers and worship to please the God Almighty.

"Today is the day we need to promote peace, brotherhood and tolerance," he said.

On this occasion, Dua for the salvation of the departed souls of mothers of National hero and famous cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Amir Dogar and Senator Ayub Afridi was also held.

Apart from the bereaved, other prominent political and social personalities including Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Railway Minister Azam Swati, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, and President Islamic University Dr Hazal Hamood Al-Otaibi also attended the occasion.