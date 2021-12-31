UrduPoint.com

New Year: Special Prayer Held For Country's Security, Stability

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 05:20 PM

New Year: Special prayer held for country's security, stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :A special prayer for the security and stability of the country was arranged at the Faisal Masjid in connection with the New Year after Friday prayer.

Dr Muhammad Ilyas, Director General Dawah academy of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) led the Friday prayer.

On the occasion of the New Year, he urged worship and prayers for the betterment and peace in the coming year.

He stressed that whether it is the beginning of the Gregorian year or the beginning of the Islamic year, at the beginning of each year, Muslims should arrange prayers and worship to please the God Almighty.

"Today is the day we need to promote peace, brotherhood and tolerance," he said.

On this occasion, Dua for the salvation of the departed souls of mothers of National hero and famous cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Amir Dogar and Senator Ayub Afridi was also held.

Apart from the bereaved, other prominent political and social personalities including Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Railway Minister Azam Swati, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, and President Islamic University Dr Hazal Hamood Al-Otaibi also attended the occasion.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister God International Islamic University Afridi Prayer Mosque Muslim From

Recent Stories

FBR Chairman says reports twist tax issues related ..

FBR Chairman says reports twist tax issues related to IMF

14 minutes ago
 Police finalizes security plan for new year night

Police finalizes security plan for new year night

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan's selection as 'Forestry Champion' acknow ..

Pakistan's selection as 'Forestry Champion' acknowledgement of PM's TBTTP vision ..

15 minutes ago
 S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released ..

S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released Tuesday

15 minutes ago
 Babar Azam reviews Pakistan cricket in 2021

Babar Azam reviews Pakistan cricket in 2021

36 minutes ago
 France to Mobilize Over 95,000 Police Officers on ..

France to Mobilize Over 95,000 Police Officers on New Year Night - Interior Mini ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.