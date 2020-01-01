New year to be harbinger of prosperous Pakistan: Amin Aslam

(@imziishan)

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country, and the new year would be a harbinger of that

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ):Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country, and the new year would be a harbinger of that.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating tree plantation under the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme in Hazro, he said the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking steps to steer the country out of crises, which it had inherited as now all the economic indicators were positive.

He said imports had decreased while exports had increased while the government was evolving policies to control price hike.The government had released Rs 6 billion to the Utility Stores Corporation for providing essential items to the people at subsidized rates, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Hazro Maleeha Eesar and notables of the area were also present.

Malik Amin said tree plantation was a religious obligation and the people should joined the campaign, which would also help curb pollution and make Pakistan an environment friendly country.

He said Clean and Green Pakistan Programme, trees would be planted over 10,000 kanals on the bank of Ghazi Barotha Power Channel in addition to other parts of the Attock district.

The Clean and Green Pakistan, he said, was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose success was important to preserve the nature. The programme was being launched across the country, including 300 cities of Punjab for which he would himself visit the districts to mobilize the people.

The schoolchildren could play an important role in the success of Clean and Green Pakistan Programme and that was why it was being made part of the educational syllabus, he added.

While talking about the development of the Attock district, he said 35 filtration plants would be installed in Hazro tehsil to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the residents, while Attock district would have the regional campuses of Allama Iqbal Open University , Air University and Agriculture University soon, he added.

The advisor said many gas supply projects were under completion in different areas of the district .

Latter, Malik Amin Aslam laid the foundation stone of water filtration plants at Mohala Abdul and Mohala Azeem Khan of Hazro city. He also inaugurated a gas project at Gakhar village of Fatehjang tehsil.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated Green and Clean Pakistan Programme at Teenmeela Chowk in Attock.