UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Year To Be Harbinger Of Prosperous Pakistan: Amin Aslam

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 11:53 PM

New year to be harbinger of prosperous Pakistan: Amin Aslam

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country, and the new year would be a harbinger of that

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ):Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country, and the new year would be a harbinger of that.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating tree plantation under the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme in Hazro, he said the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking steps to steer the country out of crises, which it had inherited as now all the economic indicators were positive.

He said imports had decreased while exports had increased while the government was evolving policies to control price hike.The government had released Rs 6 billion to the Utility Stores Corporation for providing essential items to the people at subsidized rates, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Hazro Maleeha Eesar and notables of the area were also present.

Malik Amin said tree plantation was a religious obligation and the people should joined the campaign, which would also help curb pollution and make Pakistan an environment friendly country.

He said Clean and Green Pakistan Programme, trees would be planted over 10,000 kanals on the bank of Ghazi Barotha Power Channel in addition to other parts of the Attock district.

The Clean and Green Pakistan, he said, was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose success was important to preserve the nature. The programme was being launched across the country, including 300 cities of Punjab for which he would himself visit the districts to mobilize the people.

The schoolchildren could play an important role in the success of Clean and Green Pakistan Programme and that was why it was being made part of the educational syllabus, he added.

While talking about the development of the Attock district, he said 35 filtration plants would be installed in Hazro tehsil to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the residents, while Attock district would have the regional campuses of Allama Iqbal Open University , Air University and Agriculture University soon, he added.

The advisor said many gas supply projects were under completion in different areas of the district .

Latter, Malik Amin Aslam laid the foundation stone of water filtration plants at Mohala Abdul and Mohala Azeem Khan of Hazro city. He also inaugurated a gas project at Gakhar village of Fatehjang tehsil.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated Green and Clean Pakistan Programme at Teenmeela Chowk in Attock.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exports Punjab Water Agriculture Visit Bank Price Attock Hazro Ghazi Allama Iqbal Open University Gas All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

34 minutes ago

Van der Dussen hails South Africa mentality under ..

34 minutes ago

About 400 People Arrested in Hong Kong During Prot ..

3 minutes ago

Construction of Burma bridge continues

34 minutes ago

Weight loss surgery could lead to an increase in f ..

34 minutes ago

Drust Dam Application, at the pattern of federal g ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.