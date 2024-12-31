New Year to be paths of peace, progress of country: CM Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday hoped that the New Year-2025 would show new paths of peace, happiness, success and development of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday hoped that the New Year-2025 would show new paths of peace, happiness, success and development of the country.

While expressing his prayers and best wishes on the beginning of the new Years 2025 in one of his messages, Balochistan Chief Minister said that we faced numerous challenges during the past year, but our efforts for the development and peace of Balochistan should be continued.

In 2024, we took important decisions for the development of the province and fulfilled our responsibilities in the service of the people, he said.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the New Year is providing us with an opportunity to work harder to solve all the problems of the province with our determination and courage.

He said that we would utilize all resources and energy to put Balochistan on the path of development, we are proud of the solidarity, hard work and sacrifices of our nation, and together we would step into the New Year with the determination to make Balochistan a prosperous, safe and developed province.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti prayed that the New Year would bring happiness, peace and development to the people of Pakistan and Balochistan and prove to be the year of eliminating the monster of terrorism from the dear homeland.