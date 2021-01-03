New year to bring glad tidings for people: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the year 2021 would bring glad tidings for the people as the provincial government had started implementing the agenda of equal development for all cities of Punjab including Lahore.

In a statement issued here, he said the new year would bring a lot of happiness for the homeless people as the Punjab government was launching an unprecedented project in the housing sector under which 35,000 apartments would be constructed on 8,000 kanals of land.

Sardar Usman Buzda said, in the first phase, 4,000 apartments were being built in LDA city. He said the project would cost Rs 40 billion.

In this regard, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to complete the initial proceeding of the housing project at the earliest.

The CM while taking a keen interest in plying electric buses in the city, had sought an immediate report from the transport department.

This project would result in a visible decrease in environmental pollution as well as introducing positive change in transport culture and to tackle smog in the city.

In order to provide modern and quality healthcare facilities, a state-of-the-art 1000 beds hospital on Ferozpur Road would prove to be a gift for Lahorities from the incumbent government.

Usman Buzdar said that two overhead bridges and two underpasses would be constructed for smooth flow of traffic of the provincial capital.

A project of setting up a modern bus terminal at Thokar Niaz Baig was being started. Similarly, ten underground water tanks would be constructed for the storage and timely drainage of rainwater.

Usman Buzdar expressed sheer determination for the real development of Lahore in 2021 and said that no stone will be left unturned for the beautification of the mega city and the heart of Punjab.

The CM said that the government was intended to bring the neglected areas of the past at par with other cities. Despite spending billions of rupees in the near past, a big portion of the population of Lahore was still not getting the benefit of development, he added.

He said that spending the national exchequer without determining the actual problems was equal to waste national resources.

He said that PTI government had a clear vision for solving the residential problems of the people.

The government will not befool people by launching self-projected andexhibitory projects, he added.