UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Year To Bring Glad Tidings For People: CM

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:00 AM

New year to bring glad tidings for people: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the year 2021 would bring glad tidings for the people as the provincial government had started implementing the agenda of equal development for all cities of Punjab including Lahore.

In a statement issued here, he said the new year would bring a lot of happiness for the homeless people as the Punjab government was launching an unprecedented project in the housing sector under which 35,000 apartments would be constructed on 8,000 kanals of land.

Sardar Usman Buzda said, in the first phase, 4,000 apartments were being built in LDA city. He said the project would cost Rs 40 billion.

In this regard, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to complete the initial proceeding of the housing project at the earliest.

The CM while taking a keen interest in plying electric buses in the city, had sought an immediate report from the transport department.

This project would result in a visible decrease in environmental pollution as well as introducing positive change in transport culture and to tackle smog in the city.

In order to provide modern and quality healthcare facilities, a state-of-the-art 1000 beds hospital on Ferozpur Road would prove to be a gift for Lahorities from the incumbent government.

Usman Buzdar said that two overhead bridges and two underpasses would be constructed for smooth flow of traffic of the provincial capital.

A project of setting up a modern bus terminal at Thokar Niaz Baig was being started. Similarly, ten underground water tanks would be constructed for the storage and timely drainage of rainwater.

Usman Buzdar expressed sheer determination for the real development of Lahore in 2021 and said that no stone will be left unturned for the beautification of the mega city and the heart of Punjab.

The CM said that the government was intended to bring the neglected areas of the past at par with other cities. Despite spending billions of rupees in the near past, a big portion of the population of Lahore was still not getting the benefit of development, he added.

He said that spending the national exchequer without determining the actual problems was equal to waste national resources.

He said that PTI government had a clear vision for solving the residential problems of the people.

The government will not befool people by launching self-projected andexhibitory projects, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Road Traffic All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Al Shamsi praises success of security plan for 202 ..

1 hour ago

Former Malian Prime Minister Modibo Keita Dies Age ..

2 hours ago

Bitcoin Hits New Record Price of $33,000

2 hours ago

&#039;SeeSharjah&#039; Campaign to turn spotlight ..

2 hours ago

Rescue Operation to Find 9 Missing People at Lands ..

2 hours ago

UK Registers Record Increase of Nearly 58,000 COVI ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.