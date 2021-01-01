UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Year To Bring Progress, Prosperity: Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:00 PM

New year to bring progress, prosperity: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed the hope that the Year 2021 would bring progress and prosperity for the country.

Inaugurating one-day New Year festival here at Naulakha church on Friday, he said that the year 2021 would be a historic year for Pakistan as many welfare schemes had been launched, which would take the country to new heights of development.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan clearly stated protection of places of worship of religious minorities and the Punjab government was working to provide various facilities to the religious minorities.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also taken practical steps to make the world realise that how innocent Kashmiris had been deprived of their rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr Majeed Abel prayed for protection and prosperity of Pakistan. He said that 2020 would never be forgotten due to the coronavirus epidemic all over the world, as millions of people lost their loved ones.

More Stories From Pakistan

