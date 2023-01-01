UrduPoint.com

New Year Welcomed With Colorful Events, Fireworks

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :To make the New Year celebration memorable, citizens of twin cities filled the eve of New Year with live music, refreshments, fireworks, sparkling sky lanterns and rocking parties.

Giga Mall organized fantastic show of fireworks for an entire half an hour. People gathered in large numbers to witness the show and became mesmerized by this once in year's event.

Zamurrad Khan, the founder of Pakistan Sweet Home organized a blood camp at Liaqat Bagh to collect and donate blood to patients in order to save precious lives.

A large number of people responded to the call and donated their blood for this great cause.

Be the change organized "Open Mic Evening" Season 4 during which, the storytellers, poets, singers, and stand-up comedians showcased their talent along with amusing the audience.

The Lamps education System hosted an event titled "Da Naway kaL Raangona" (colors of New Year) while Sadhu's Retreat hosted New Year family party with starry night trek, bonfire, live singing, sky lanterns and BBQ dinner.

