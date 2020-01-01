UrduPoint.com
New Year Will Be Year Of Prosperity For Common Man: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 12:51 PM

New year will be year of prosperity for common man: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said new year will be year of development, economic stability and prosperity for common man.She said in her tweet" People aspirations will be fulfilled in new year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said new year will be year of development, economic stability and prosperity for common man.She said in her tweet" People aspirations will be fulfilled in new year.

Prime Minister has set the national economy on right direction. The benefits of decision will trickle down to people in coming months and year. May new year bring peace and security for the people of Pakistan and all over the world. Now time of prosperity is coming.

