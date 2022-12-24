ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Prominent brands and outlets are running on hot sales and offering mega discounts in the twin cities to make the arrival of the new year as an unforgettable event.

A citizen Rukhsana Afzal on Saturday said mega discounts from stores and brands have made women cheerful and they are out for shopping. She said customers are enjoying reasonable discounts online and in-store sales.

She said that her spirit feels the essence at a new year's start after getting the benefit of exciting offers. "People from various walks of life are also visiting markets to get the benefit of concessional offers", she added.

Another customer Sundas Waheed said that shopkeepers turn the year-end into an opportunity by announcing the sales as it helps them to clear winter stock.

She said shopkeepers save expenses of warehouses and customers set aside the winter stuff for the next season after availing of discounts at sales.

Yaqoob Khan, on the contrary, said that mega sales and promotions motivate customers to purchase unnecessary items which is not a good practice in routine to follow and it also disturbs the house budget in times of inflation.

He said that brands advertise big discounts but the worthy items either have minor or no discount at all due to which customers are compelled to purchase the expensive goods.

