UrduPoint.com

New Year's Discounts, Sales Attract Consumers To Markets

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2022 | 01:10 PM

New year's discounts, sales attract consumers to markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Prominent brands and outlets are running on hot sales and offering mega discounts in the twin cities to make the arrival of the new year as an unforgettable event.

A citizen Rukhsana Afzal on Saturday said mega discounts from stores and brands have made women cheerful and they are out for shopping. She said customers are enjoying reasonable discounts online and in-store sales.

She said that her spirit feels the essence at a new year's start after getting the benefit of exciting offers. "People from various walks of life are also visiting markets to get the benefit of concessional offers", she added.

Another customer Sundas Waheed said that shopkeepers turn the year-end into an opportunity by announcing the sales as it helps them to clear winter stock.

She said shopkeepers save expenses of warehouses and customers set aside the winter stuff for the next season after availing of discounts at sales.

Yaqoob Khan, on the contrary, said that mega sales and promotions motivate customers to purchase unnecessary items which is not a good practice in routine to follow and it also disturbs the house budget in times of inflation.

He said that brands advertise big discounts but the worthy items either have minor or no discount at all due to which customers are compelled to purchase the expensive goods.

\395

Related Topics

Budget Women Market Event All From

Recent Stories

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be obse ..

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be observed tomorrow

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT expor ..

PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT exports

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beij ..

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beijing in 'Difficult Position'

13 hours ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department t ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department to submit funds' details releas ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.