New Year's Message: Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Extends Warm Wishes

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) As the world bids adieu to 2024 and welcomes 2025, prominent political and social leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Tuesday extended his warmest congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of the New Year.

In his message, Advocate Shah prayed to Allah that the New Year 2025 be a year of happiness, prosperity, and peace for Pakistan and its people.

He expressed his hopes for a brighter future, filled with promise and opportunities for growth and development.

As the nation steps into a new year, Advocate Shah's message serves as a reminder of the importance of unity, solidarity, and collective prayer.

His words echo the sentiments of many Pakistanis, who are looking forward to a year of peace, progress, and happiness.

